Nawaz inquires after former president Rafiq Tarar

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif visited the residence of former president of Pakistan

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar and inquired about his health here on

Wednesday.

He stayed with the former president for some time and

prayed for his early recovery.

Nawaz Sharif also asked about his medical reports and

directed the quarters concerned to ensure the best medical care

to Rafiq Tarar.