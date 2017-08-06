Nawaz greets Marriyum for again taking charge of Info ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Sunday congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb for again assuming charge

as the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage.

Nawaz Sharif lauded the minister for courageously and effectively

highlighting the stance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), news channels reported.

He said the PML-N believed in freedom of media and discussion

on television channels regarding the court verdict on Panama Papers

case was validation of the PML-N’s stance.