Nawaz for preserving vote’s sanctity; pleads to avoid confrontation among institutions

ISLAMABAD Aug 17 (APP): Reiterating resolve to preserve

sanctity of vote, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Thursday pleaded to avoid confrontation among state institutions

terming it against the national interest.

“I am not in favor of confrontation among the state

institutions. It is collective responsibility of everybody to avoid

such confrontation,” he said in an interview with BBC, telecast by a

private news channel.

When asked if he was going to confront, Nawaz Sharif

said, “There should not be clash of interest. All institutions

should dispense duties within the ambit of constitution and

parliament should monitor and ensure it. Sanctity of vote must be

ensured and peoples’ mandate should not be trampled down.”

He dispelled the impression that he had been on odds with the

establishment and said, he had ideal relations with military

leadership except a few. “I believe in supremacy of the Constitution

and did not deviate from it. I am also strong believer of rule of

law.”

In support of his argument he mentioned to Musharraf’s martial

law and said, a few people moved for this action as remaining

establishment even did not know about it. “I do not agree with

anything unconstitutional. Our policies should be in right direction

and this can only be ensured when there is sanctity of vote.”

Answering a question whether he was going to opt for politics

of resistance, Nawaz Sharif said, he would struggle to ensure

sanctity of vote. The nation has started realizing it and I am in no

dearth of people who support this ideology.

“This is matter of a cause and ideology. My struggle would not

be for power because it is not bed of roses. But I owe to nation for

sanctity of vote,” he added.

He mentioned to sit-in by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan

and Qadri in front of the Parliament House and attack on state institutions

and said, the nation also witnessed this unfortunate moment.

“When dharna ended, Panama surfaced and all this happened when the country was leaping forward to destination of progress, CPEC was executed

in full swing, infrastructure was being developed and load shedding

was diminishing.”

He also mentioned to Karachi-Peshawar Motorway and rapid

growth and questioned who was responsible for the setback.

“These two persons had been chasing me from day one only with

the grudge as to why Nawaz Sharif had secured so much vote. It was not a sincere service to democracy rather it was a conspiracy against democracy.”

He said when the first petition was filed in the Supreme

Court, it was returned declaring it frivolous. But, was later

admitted, a Joint Investigation Team was constituted and he and his

family faced the case for four months. “Everybody knows about

WhatsApp call and the JIT members. But me, Shehbaz, my sons and

daughter appeared before the JIT. We were interrogated about family

business of three generations since 1972.”

He said no charge of corruption, kick backs and siphoning of

money from national exchequer was proved against him with regards to

his tenures as Prime Minister and Chief Minister. “Had I been

involved in corruption, I would have been regretful before the

nation.’

Nawaz Sharif said he had been witnessing happenings in the

country since its inception. “Had the sanctity of vote been

respected, Pakistan would have been ten times stronger than to

disintegrate.”

He said those countries do not prosper where sanctity of vote

is not ensured. “We have diagnosed the disease and would ensure that

there is respect for vote as it is key to progress and the nation is

also alive to this fact.”

When asked about Imran Khan, he said everybody knows about his

motives and style of politics. “We have an ideology of rules of law

and supremacy of the Constitution and I did nothing against this

ideology. I even did not violate Charter of Democracy. It was

violated with issuance of an NRO.”

Nawaz Sharif stated he respectfully bid adieu to Asif Ali

Zardari, did not victimize political opponents and even faced sit-in

with patience and fortitude.

Answering a question, Nawaz said, one can see the charges that

provided basis for my disqualification. “Now it is right of the

nation either to agree or disagree with it and you have seen the

response of the nation.”