Nawaz felicitate French premier on his appointment

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Monday felicitated newly appointed French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, saying, “It gives me great pleasure to extend my heartiest congratulations on your appointment as the Prime Minister of the French Republic.”

According to Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, Nawaz Sharif in a message said, “Your appointment to this office signifies the wide respect you enjoy across the French political spectrum.”

He said that Pakistan and France enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on democratic values and shared perceptions on major international issues.

“I am confident that under your leadership, the existing friendly ties between the two countries would be further strengthened.”

“I avail this opportunity to express my best wishes for your Excellency’s personal

health and happiness, and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of France.”