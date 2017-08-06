Nawaz disqualified for having ‘Iqama’ not for corruption: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’ and not for doing

corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sharif

family had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

despite reservations over its process of probe.

He said the PML-N government would continue Nawaz Sharif’s

policies for the development and prosperity of the country and

masses.

Musadik Malik said the former prime minister had launched many

mega projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC).