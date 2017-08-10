Nawaz determined to change nation’s fate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League
(N) and former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday
expressed resolve of his party to change country’s fate by putting
it on the fast track of economic development.
Addressing the party workers who had gathered to welcome his
Lahore-bound caravan at Sohawa, the former prime minister said that with
the support of the people, he would change the destiny of the
country.
He said that with the support of the people, the drama of
ousters of an elected prime ministers would also be stopped for
ever.
“Why I have been disqualified when there is no corruption
charge against me”, he asked.
He observed that disqualification of an elected prime minister was
in fact disqualification of millions of voters.
“This is their (voters’) disqualification case that I want to
plead,” he added.
