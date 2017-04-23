Nawaz Club of Shahbaz Garri win District Mardan Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): Nawaz Club of Shahbaz Garri clinched the trophy after defeating Abid Club of Garri Kapoora in the final of the District Govt Mardan Sports Festival Volleyball event played at Mardan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Member District Council and Chairman District Govt Monitoring and Sports Committee Asif Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. District Sports Officer Munawaz Khan, former international hockey player Hamayun Khan, Member District Council Mardan Khas Ali Gohar and hundreds and thousands of spectators witnessed the thrilling final.

The match started on fast tempo and soon Abid Club of Garri Kapoora won the first set by 22-25 and gave a denting task to Nawaz Club of Shahbaz Garri in the second set wherein both stretched to 27-29 points. The first set was tied thrice while it was the second set wherein both teams had a great straggle for a single point. The set was tied right in the start at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 24-24, 25-25, 26-26, 27-27 and at the end Abid Club got the set.

Winning two sets Abid Club of Garri Kapoora, who have also an edged of the cheering supporters, failed to click in the remaining three sets battle won by Nawaz Club of Shahbaz Garri.

Nawaz Club after conceding two sets, staged a strong come up despite

little support for the hundreds and thousands supporters present on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling final. Nawaz Club of Shahbaz Garri won the third set at 25-23 and did the same in the fourth set by winning it 27-25. The set was also tied at 7-7, 10-10, 11-11, 16-16, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25 and thus Nawaz Club Shahbaz Garri got the set at 27-27.

There were a point-to-point battle in the tough contests and when both the teams were locked 2-2 at the sets table, it was the third and last fifth set where Nawaz Club raced up to the victory at 15-13. Thus Nawaz Club won the match by 3-2.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the

winners and runners-up teams. A total of 22 teams took part in the event organized by the District Govt Mardan in a festival.