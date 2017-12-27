Nawaz chairs party meeting

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, President
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a party consultative
meeting at Jati Umra to review the current political situation
in the country.
The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz
Sadiq, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Daniyal Aziz, Talal
Chaudhry, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Irfan Siddiqi.
The meeting decided to launch mass contact campaign for next
elections and holding of Nawaz Sharif’s public meeting at Kot Momin on Dec 31.
