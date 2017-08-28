Nawaz chairs consultative meeting

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired a consultative meeting

to discuss strategy pertaining to the NA-120 by-poll

at Jati Umra here Monday.

The session was attended by State Minister for

Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Railways Minister

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Daniyal Aziz.

According to sources, the former premier asked

for speed up election campaign for NA-120 by-poll

after Eid.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former premier’s wife was

contesting for the by-election.

Nawaz Sharif also directed to resolve problems

faced by the workers on priority basis.