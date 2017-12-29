Nawaz asks Musharraf to come, face cases

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday called for punishment for violator of the Constitution.

Informally talking to media-persons at his Jati Umra residence, he vowed to bring former president Pervaiz Musharraf to the court of law, saying Musharraf was coward, sitting abroad under an excuse.

He asked Musharraf to come and face cases.

Nawaz Sharif also urged judiciary to review cases against Pervaiz Musharraf.