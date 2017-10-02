Hearing of references against Sharif family members adjourned till Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The Islamabad Accountability Court on

Monday adjourned hearing of references against Nawaz Sharif and his

children till October 09 while issuing arrest warrants for Hassan,

Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar.

The former prime minister appeared before the accountability

court for the second time at judicial complex Islamabad.

The court postponed indictment of Nawaz Sharif as other

accused were not present.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up for hearing three references

against Sharif family members filed by National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) in compliance of Supreme Court orders in Panama papers

case.

As the hearing began, the court asked NAB prosecutor whether

the other nominated persons in the case were produced after their

arrest.

The NAB official told the court that orders had been delivered

to the security guard at the residence of Sharif family in Lahore.

The security guard had informed that Nawaz Sharif’s children

including Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R)

Safdar were abroad due to ailment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, he said.

The NAB requested the court to issue non-bailable arrest

warrants for the accused for skipping court proceeding for the third

time.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Sharif family members

Khawaja Haris assured the court that former premier’s children would

appear before the court on next date of hearing.

He requested the court to not issue non-bailable warrants for

his clients.

After hearing the arguments, the court subsequently issued

non-bailable arrest warrants for Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar while bailable arrest warrants for

Maryam Nawaz.

The court also decided that it will separate the proceeding

against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on next date of hearing if his

children would again fail to appear before it.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Nawaz’s counsel also

submitted surety bonds worth Rs five million to ensure his client’s

attendance in court.

While an application by Nawaz Sharif for exemption from

personal appearance in the court, could not be heard.

The NAB had filed four references on September 8, against

Sharif family members and Ishaq Dar on the orders of apex court. The

accountability court had already indicted Mr. Dar in the case

regarding assets beyond known resources of income.