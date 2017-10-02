Hearing of references against Sharif family members adjourned till Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The Islamabad Accountability Court on
Monday adjourned hearing of references against Nawaz Sharif and his
children till October 09 while issuing arrest warrants for Hassan,
Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar.
The former prime minister appeared before the accountability
court for the second time at judicial complex Islamabad.
The court postponed indictment of Nawaz Sharif as other
accused were not present.
AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up for hearing three references
against Sharif family members filed by National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) in compliance of Supreme Court orders in Panama papers
case.
As the hearing began, the court asked NAB prosecutor whether
the other nominated persons in the case were produced after their
arrest.
The NAB official told the court that orders had been delivered
to the security guard at the residence of Sharif family in Lahore.
The security guard had informed that Nawaz Sharif’s children
including Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R)
Safdar were abroad due to ailment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, he said.
The NAB requested the court to issue non-bailable arrest
warrants for the accused for skipping court proceeding for the third
time.
On the other hand, the counsel for the Sharif family members
Khawaja Haris assured the court that former premier’s children would
appear before the court on next date of hearing.
He requested the court to not issue non-bailable warrants for
his clients.
After hearing the arguments, the court subsequently issued
non-bailable arrest warrants for Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and
Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar while bailable arrest warrants for
Maryam Nawaz.
The court also decided that it will separate the proceeding
against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on next date of hearing if his
children would again fail to appear before it.
It may be mentioned here that Mr. Nawaz’s counsel also
submitted surety bonds worth Rs five million to ensure his client’s
attendance in court.
While an application by Nawaz Sharif for exemption from
personal appearance in the court, could not be heard.
The NAB had filed four references on September 8, against
Sharif family members and Ishaq Dar on the orders of apex court. The
accountability court had already indicted Mr. Dar in the case
regarding assets beyond known resources of income.
