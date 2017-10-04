Nawaz always respects institutions: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Ports and Shipping
Mir Hasil Bizenjo Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif had never adopted policy of confrontation as he
always showed respect for the national institutions.
Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’ but no
corruption was proved against him in the Panama Papers case, he said
talking to a private news channel.
He said there was no rift in the Sharif family and the
elements desiring so would not succeed in their designs.
The minister said the opposition parties should adopt
careful attitude on matters of national importance because enemies
always remained busy in hatching conspiracies to destablize
Pakistan.
Bizenjo said the opposition political parties were doing
politics of allegations for point-scoring.
