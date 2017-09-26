Nawaz accepts court orders for supremacy of law: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister for Climate Change

Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif had

accepted decision of the court for supremacy of law and justice in

the country.

“Nawaz Sharif believes in strong institutions and his

appearnce before the court carries a silent message for

institutions to also show strength by themselves,” he said talking

to media in front of the Accountability Court.

Mushahidullah said, Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader

in the country as during his tenure his government introduced

number of development projects for socio-economic development of

the people.

“Nawaz Sharif is confident due to appreciable projects in

energy, economic and infrastructure sectors. He always focussed

welfare of masses,” he added.

He said people from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are

also looking for a leader who address their problems as both the

PPP and PTI had failed to deliver in the provinces of their

governments.

He said other political parties in these provinces had

failed to deliver instead they remained busy in doing dirty

politics.

Mushahidullah said Nawaz Sharif is living in the hearts of

people and due to his popularity the PML-N would not only win 2018

general elections but Nawaz Sharif would once again become the

Prime Minister.

He said Nawaz Sharif is appearing before the court in search

of justice. “Nawaz Sharif respected the courts and is waiting that

justice would be done.”