Nawabzada Siraj Raisani among 20 martyred, 35 injured in Mastung suicide blast

QUETTA, Jul 13 (APP):At least 20 Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) workers, including party candidate for PB-35 Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were martyred while 35 others injured in a suicide attack in an election meeting in Diringrah area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Mastung Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari, Nawabzada Raisani was present in the meeting when a suicide bomber blew himself up. As a result, five persons died on the spot while 50 others, including Nawabzada Raisani, were injured.

The DC told APP that Nawabzada Raisani succumbed to his injuries at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quertta, 15 other injured breathed their lost at Quetta Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) raising the death toll to 20.

Nawab Lashkari Raisani also confirmed death of his younger brother of Nawabazada Siraj Raisani on telephone to APP.

The injured, including Noor Ahmad Parkani, Shabir Ahmad, Abdul Razaaq, Abdul Qayoom, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Azam, Sadheer Ahmad, Amanuulah, Deen Muhammad, Shah Nawaz Raisani, Umar, Jamil, Abbas, Muhammad Ilyas, Adnan, Abdul Wahab, Sami Ullah, Abdul Samad, Haji Shah Muhammad were being treated at the CMH, while Khan Muhammad, Nazir Ahmed, Mumbari, Babu, Shair Muhammad, Naveed Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Yousaf and Abo Khair were admitted to BMC.

According to BMC sources, some of the dead were identified as Saif Ullah, Aziz Ahmad, Muhammad Umar, Jahanzeb, Izat Ullah, Zain ul Din, Shahzein, Shama Ul Din, Haji Khudaram, Shahjehan, Maulana Bakhsh, Haji Ramzan, Ghulam Muhi ul Din, Niaz Ullah, Muhammad Rahim, Muhammad Jalib, Abdul Matlaab and Dost Muhammad.

Law enforcement agencies the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

It may be added that Nawabzada Siraj Raisani had lost lost his 14-year-old son in a terrorist attack in Mastung in July, 2011, in which several persons, including security personnel, were martyred.