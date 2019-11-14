Navy, Army, Balochistan, PAF, Punjab, HEC, KP enters into semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Nov 14 (APP):Navy, Army, Balochistan, PAF, Punjab, Higher Education, WAPDA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir boxers entered into the semi-finals of the 33rd National Games boxing event.

In the semi-finals Malaika Zahid of Balochistan’s qualified for the finals. In the semi-finals of Malaika recorded victory and in the 69kg Gul Zeb of Army beat Saddam of Islamabad, Abdul Samad of Balochistan beat Mohammed of Railways and PAF Inden Hassan defeated Aamir Khan of Wapda, while in the 75kg category, Kalem Khan of Punjab defeated Dawood Khan of Islamabad, Saif al-Mannan of the Army, Ahsanullah of Railways, Ajmal Khan of Higher Education, KP Jahanzeb. Arshad Hussain defeated Amir Iqbal of the polls.

Similarly, in the 81kg category, Mahmud-ul-Hussein Army’s Owais Ali Khan, Wapda’s Nematullah and Navy’s Majid Khan defeated their rivals in the 81kg category.