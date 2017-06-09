NAVTTC launches RPL programme to certify skilled workers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): National Vocational and Technical
Training Commission (NAVTTC) has launched the Recognition of Prior
Learning (RPL) to recognize and certify the competence of skilled
workers in the informal economy.
According to an official of the NAVTTC here Friday, under this
new initiative, the skilled workers, who have learned various skills
informally, undergo a competency based assessment and upon
successful test they are issued national certificates.
He said that with the support of TVET Reform Support
Programme, RPL is part of the Competency Based Training and
Assessment (CBT & A) Programme being run under the selected
vocational trades across the country to bring a paradigm shift in
the delivery of technical and vocational education and training.
CBT Programmes are designed and delivered by adopting a
systematic approach, focusing on better employability of the
trainees with strong market linkages, he added.
“This approach enables the skilled workers to get their skills
recognized; subsequently leading them to have access to better job
opportunities and advanced education,” he said.
This process will not only help us to examine the evidence of
past learning and experience but will also enhance national and
international acceptance of our certified skilled workforce from
informal sector, said the official.
“We aim to provide opportunities to our informal skilled
workforce to achieve possible career progression and secure jobs at
international market with ease,” he added.
He said that NAVTTC plans to carry out assessment of around
300 skilled workers across the country in different trades during
this pilot phase.
So far 65 skilled workers have been qualified in mason and
auto mechanic trades according to National Vocational Qualifications
Framework.
