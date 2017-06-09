NAVTTC launches RPL programme to certify skilled workers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): National Vocational and Technical

Training Commission (NAVTTC) has launched the Recognition of Prior

Learning (RPL) to recognize and certify the competence of skilled

workers in the informal economy.

According to an official of the NAVTTC here Friday, under this

new initiative, the skilled workers, who have learned various skills

informally, undergo a competency based assessment and upon

successful test they are issued national certificates.

He said that with the support of TVET Reform Support

Programme, RPL is part of the Competency Based Training and

Assessment (CBT & A) Programme being run under the selected

vocational trades across the country to bring a paradigm shift in

the delivery of technical and vocational education and training.

CBT Programmes are designed and delivered by adopting a

systematic approach, focusing on better employability of the

trainees with strong market linkages, he added.

“This approach enables the skilled workers to get their skills

recognized; subsequently leading them to have access to better job

opportunities and advanced education,” he said.

This process will not only help us to examine the evidence of

past learning and experience but will also enhance national and

international acceptance of our certified skilled workforce from

informal sector, said the official.

“We aim to provide opportunities to our informal skilled

workforce to achieve possible career progression and secure jobs at

international market with ease,” he added.

He said that NAVTTC plans to carry out assessment of around

300 skilled workers across the country in different trades during

this pilot phase.

So far 65 skilled workers have been qualified in mason and

auto mechanic trades according to National Vocational Qualifications

Framework.