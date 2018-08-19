Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to India

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday returned to India

after attending the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to India through the Wagah Border as PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed saw him off at Wagah.

Before leaving for his country, Sidhu did some shopping in the Taxali area market.

On this occasion, he expressed pleasure and delight over the hospitality of Pakistanis and said he was taking back lots of love and respect from Pakistan. “The love and respect from Pakistanis are unforgettable and he will remember it for lifetime”, he added.