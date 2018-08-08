Naval chief visits KATI; encourages to play role in development of maritime sector

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Wednesday Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in Karachi to apprise business community regarding country’s blue economic potentials and to encourage them to play their role in development of maritime sector.

The naval chief was invited by KATI president, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy Wednesday said.

Addressing the representatives of business community, the chief of the naval staff highlighted the

role of economic security in overall security construct of the country.

He said robust and strong national economy was a fundamental driver for national security.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the oceans and the maritime domain for progress and prosperity of the nations, he said our geostrategic location, at the cross-road of world energy routes

offers us a unique opportunity to achieve economic affluence by initiating economic activities in maritime domain.

Pakistan has huge maritime potentials and there is a dire need to explore and tap these resources by boosting local industry and creating opportunities of undertaking joint ventures, he added.

Highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the naval chief said it would act as a catalyst to boost Pakistan’s economy.

KATI president, Tariq lauded the role and efforts of Pakistan Navy in making Sea Lanes of Communication safe and defence of sea frontier.

He further acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to enhance maritime awareness in the country. He specifically appreciated PN’s efforts in undertaking socio-economic uplift projects which include establishment of schools and colleges, hospitals, job opportunities for local populace in the coastal areas of Pakistan. He assured requisite participation of business community in development of country’s maritime sector.

On this occasion, the director of Maritime Policy and Research also briefed the members of KATI regarding the role and functions of Pakistan Navy. The presentation also focused on potential

and opportunities to develop national economy through maritime sector.