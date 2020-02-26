Naval Chief visits forward posts in Creeks Area

KARACHI, Feb 26 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Command Centres and forward posts in Creeks Area to witness operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during ongoing Major Maritime Exercise

SEASPARK-20.

Upon arrival at Command Centre, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of the Exercise, a Director General Public Relations Pakistan Navy press release said.

Later, during his visit of forward posts located at Creeks Area, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Comprehensive briefings regarding ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets and troops during the Exercise SEASPARK-20 were presented to the Naval Chief.

The Admiral expressed satisfaction over operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure defence of highly complex terrain of Creeks area. The Naval Chief also reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

Chief of Staff (Operations), Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami were also present at the occasions.

While interacting with the deployed troops, the Naval Chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard Maritime boundaries of Pakistan.