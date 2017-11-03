Naval Chief visits costal areas

KARACHI, Nov 03 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Naval installations at Coastal Areas

including Turbat, Gwadar and Jinnah Naval Base Ormara to review

operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Units in the area and port

security measures.

A PN statement issued here on Friday said that this is the

premiere visit of Coastal Area by Naval Chief after assuming the

Command of Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Naval Air Station Turbat, the Naval Chief

was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Mohammad

Amjad Khan Niazi.

The Naval Chief was given a detailed briefing on operations

of PNS SIDDIQ, operational preparedness, prevailing security

situation, ongoing developmental plans for socio-economic uplift

of local populace and measures taken for Nation Building.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction over

operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and envisioned that PNS

SIDDIQ Naval Air Base as a significant milestone towards

enhancing PN’s operational capability, will lead to commercial

flying activities, which would act as a catalyst for economic

development in the hinterland of Balochistan.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also highlighted that other

civic facilities including PN Model School Turbat will enable

local populace, access to quality services at their door step and

set off a new era of prosperity in the region in consonance with

Pakistan Navy’s resolve of Nation Building efforts.

Later, the Naval Chief visited Pakistan Navy

units at Gwadar and Ormara and was briefed on various ongoing and

future Pakistan Navy projects & plans as well as operational

activities and security aspects of Gwadar Port particularly with

respect to Maritime Components of CPEC Project.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security

environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction over

operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the presence of

prevalent Maritime challenges.

The Naval Chief while expressing Pakistan Navy’s resolve to

ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and

protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all

threats, reiterated that Pakistan Navy will safeguard maritime

frontiers of Pakistan at all costs.

Chief of The Naval Staff also interacted with officers and

men deployed at Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara.

The Admiral applauded their commitment and dedication in

safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country and urged them

to nurture and align their character with the golden principles

of Islam and make Islamic teachings as guiding lights of their

lives, in tandem with strenuous pursuit of professional

excellence.

