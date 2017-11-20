Naval chief reaffirms resolve to safeguard seaward defence

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi Monday reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy (PN) to ensure country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of the nation at all costs.

Addressing the staffers of combat units, the Naval chief expressed complete satisfaction on the operational readiness of the PN Fleet and commended the efforts put in by all during his visit to Fleet Units at Sea.

He also witnessed an impressive operational demo by combat units of the PN in the North Arabian Sea. The admiral was on his first visit to the Naval Fleet Units deployed at sea since assuming command of the PN.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi also accompanied him during the visit. Various PN ships and aircraft participated in this impressive operational demonstration.

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi also interacted with the officers and men onboard PN ships and complemented them for their commitment to defend the motherland.

The admiral lauded high operational readiness of the fleet units and urged upon the officers and men to remain cognizant of the changing operational dictates to meet present and future challenges in the maritime domain.

He also emphasized on the PN’s additional responsibilities in light of CPEC project and expressed the PN’s resolve to keep the maritime environment safe.