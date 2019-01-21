Naval chief on Bahrain visit, Pak Navy’s contribution for maintaining peace in region appreciated

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, called on Commander Bahrain National Guards Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He also held separate meetings with Commander Bahrain Coast Guards Major General Ala Abdulla Seyadi and Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Commodore Mohammed Yousef Al Asam, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.