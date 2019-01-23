Naval Chief meets Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain met

Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations were discussed, a Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy press release Wednesday said.

The Naval Chief briefed the dignitary about the forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19, being hosted by Pakistan Navy in Karachi in February 2019.