Naval chief for enhancing global efforts to confront common challenges within maritime domain

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah who is on an official visit to USA, has reiterated the need for enhancing global efforts to effectively confront the common challenges and threats within the maritime domain.

He said this during his meetings with Acting US Secretary Navy, Sean Stackley Senator Chris Van Hollen and President United States Naval War College, Rear Admiral Jeffrey A. Harley and exchanged matters of mutual interest, a press release Wednesday said.

The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance

in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of Multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

The dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions

of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also cited recent conduct of

Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 by Pakistan Navy in Karachi,

wherein more than 37 countries including the US participated to join hands for a common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’.

The President US Naval War College highly appreciated Pakistan

Navy’s role in maintaining peace and order in the region as well as

professional competence displayed by the Pakistan Navy during

Commands of Combined Task Forces 150 & 151.

Admiral Zakaullah addressed the course participants at US

Naval War College.