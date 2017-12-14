Naval Chief conferred with Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been conferred with “Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces” by Commander Turkish Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal during his official visit to Turkey.

Upon his arrival at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Zafar Mahmood was presented guard of honour by a contingent of Turkish Navy, said a statement issued here by media directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy on Thursday.

He was conferred with “Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces” by his counterpart at an impressive ceremony in recognition of his services for promoting cooperation between the two navies. Earlier, both the commanders, held a meeting wherein various matters of mutual interest aimed at further promoting ties between the navies of two brotherly countries were discussed.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Minister of National Defence of Turkey, Mr Nurettin CANIKLI and Commander Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi AKAR in separate meetings. During the meetings, professional matters and various avenues of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey came under discussion. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain. The Admiral also cited the conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and highly appreciated the active participation of Turkish Navy.

Turkish dignitaries acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for establishment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea by bringing together global navies towards a shared commitment under the ambit of Exercise AMAN 17. They also lauded commitment and performance of Pakistan Navy through participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations for maritime security and stability in the region.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.