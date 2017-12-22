Naval Chief chairs KS&EW’s BoG meeting

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday chaired the 161th meeting of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW)’s Board of Governors.

The CNS presided over the meeting as the Chairman Board of Governors (BoG), said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the KS&EW’s ongoing and future projects as well as its expansion plan came under discussion.