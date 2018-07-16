Naval Chief chairs Bahria University’s board meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday chaired the 39th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of Bahria University.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth in academic disciplines, infra-structure enhancement and budget etc, a press release said.

The Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of the university for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence.

He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission.

The Board of Governors also welcomed the newly appointed Rector Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) in his first meeting and extended their best wishes for his vision of achieving excellence in education and research.