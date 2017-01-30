Naval Chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif here at the PM House on Monday.

The Naval Chief briefed the Prime Minister on

professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy was ready and

well equipped to defend vital maritime infrastructure and

protect the country against all threats.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Navy was of paramount

importance in regard to the country’s defence.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy in defending the

maritime borders of the country, the Prime Minister said that

the government would take all possible steps to further

enhance the professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy.