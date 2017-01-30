Naval Chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral
Muhammad Zakaullah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif here at the PM House on Monday.
The Naval Chief briefed the Prime Minister on
professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.
The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy was ready and
well equipped to defend vital maritime infrastructure and
protect the country against all threats.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan Navy was of paramount
importance in regard to the country’s defence.
Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy in defending the
maritime borders of the country, the Prime Minister said that
the government would take all possible steps to further
enhance the professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy.
