Naval Chief calls on JCSC Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General

Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The JCSC Chairman felicitated Admiral Zafar Mahmood on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Navy’s media department.

He commended the professionalism and commitment of Pakistan Navy and lauded their performance in maritime security as well as war against terrorism.