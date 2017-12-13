Naval Chief calls on Commander Turkish Naval Academy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit

to Turkey Wednesday called on Commander Turkish Naval Academy, Rear Admiral (UH) Ibrahim Ozdem KOCER and Commander Naval Training & Education, Rear Admiral (UH)

Kadir Yildiz .

Upon his arrival at Turkish Naval Academy, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commander Turkish Naval Academy, said a news release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Turkish Naval Academy and Commander Naval Training & Education,

separately.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including professional and academic training and grooming of young officers were discussed.

The Naval Chief was also given briefing regarding training regime being followed at Turkish Naval Academy. He also visited various segments and sections of Turkish Naval Academy and interacted with midshipmen and cadets.