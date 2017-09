RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah, while on his farewell visit called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar

Javed Bajwa here on Friday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked the Naval Chief for his services for the nation during

a long and illustrious career, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.