Naval Chief calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP):RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday
visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar
Javed Bajwa.
Matters of professional interest were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued here
by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The COAS congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming the of command of Pakistan
Navy.
Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Naval Chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada
and offered ‘Fateha’ for martyrs of Pakistan.
