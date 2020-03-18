Nausheen urges nation for social distancing to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged nation to protect themselves and others from coronavirus by taking “common sense precautions,” like hand-washing and keep social distancing.

Public should follow social distancing guidelines and avoid unnecessary meetings to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, talking to private news channel, she stressed.

She said that the government was also taking serious concrete measures to prevent the spread of corona virus, adding, it is highly alarming situation that Coronavirus has become a global challenge.

Nausheen said the government has established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical centers all over the country.

It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff to deal with any worst situation, she added.

It is responsibility of the citizens to cooperate with the government, she urged.

She said anyone who has traveled abroad should observe self isolation and should avoid any public gathering and physical contact with other people for two weeks.

Any symptom should be reported immediately to the government at helpline and the medical assistance would be provided at their door steps, she added.

It is high time for the citizens to stay vigilant and take all precautionary measures to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have limited diagnostic kits which are not sufficient to test everyone, she advised.

It is a national emergency and government is taking strict measurements to contain the spread of Coronavirus. It is responsibility of the citizens to follow the instruction of the competitive authorities, she concluded.