Nationwide I-Day related items’ sales double

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): As Independence Day approaches, nationwide sales of azadi related items have doubled, with citizens more keen to celebrate August 14 as compared to earlier years.

A report aired by a private news channel said , due to huge

rush of buyers, sales of I-Day related items have increased by 100 per cent as the nation appears more enthusiastic this year.

Our sales have already gone up by over 100pc this year and

well surpassed our targets,” Traders claimed.

“Breaking all sales records of previous years, trader Ahsan

Kahn said.”

The number of investors in this business has increased

manifolds this year, with many lifting the stocks from wholesale markets much earlier this year.

Flag manufacturers raised prices this year on the back of

escalating demand, said a customer Javed Yasir.

A senior citizen Rao Naeem also said, the retailers and

roadside stall owners fully cashed soaring demand by charging more than double price from the consumers.

“Due to the calm business atmosphere, sales have risen

this year as compared to last year,” said a retailer.

Parents spent at least Rs100-500 on one kid for buying small flag, rubber and cloth arm bands, plastic badge, bunch of green paper flags, etc.

For a small-sized flag, retailers were seen demanding Rs300-

Rs500 which on the contrary is easily available at Rs100-200 in the wholesale market.

Like other commodities, many investors have also taken a

plunge in this thriving business. However, their greed for profit has hurt the sentiments of many people, particularly parents, on the memorable day.

Haris Naeem , who works at a flag store said, that prices

of flags rises as August 14 draws near, hence locals flock to buy them as early as possible to avoid paying excess.

They have sold out entire stock, since the advent of month

of August, adding, buyers are taking keen interest to purchase national flags, stickers, badges, and other related stuff.