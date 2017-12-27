Nations with spirit of sacrifices do succeed: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said history bears testimony

that only those nations could survive and prosper whose people are imbued and

instilled with the spirit of self-sacrifice and selfless services to others.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 35th Annual General meeting of

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Governor’s House Peshawar

here on Wednesday.

Beside others, Chairman PRCS, KP and members of managing committee were

present on this occasion.

The Governor also nominated three members of the PRCS, KP for calendar

year 2018, to continue work under article 15 (A) of the society. Auditor of the society

was also nominated for the year 2018. The Governor also awarded certificates to various

members for their selfless services.

Referring to resilient nature of the nation, Governor said “the country in general and

our province in particular are going through a critical period but we have successfully rolled

back the menace of militancy, yet it will take time to recoup its repercussions and bring

back to normalcy”.

The role of army, law enforcement agencies and police is commendable in restoration

of peace in the region, he added.

On the occasion, the chairman apprised the governor about the activities and performance

of PRCS KP.

Appreciating the services of the society, the Governor said that the role of governance,

management and staff of Pakistan Red Crescent Society is commendable but it needs to be

more efficient and active to continue its mission enthusiastically