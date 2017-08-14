Air Show evokes strong sense of national pride

ISLAMABAD Aug 14 (APP): Blazing after-burners and

thunderous roar of fighter aircraft over the skies Monday

enthralled the people of twin cities gathered to celebrate the

70th independence Day celebrations and evoke a sense of

national pride.

The event, at the F-9 Park was also witnessed by

President Mamnoon Hussain, along with the Minister of Defence

Khurram Dastgir, Chief of the Air Staff Sohail Aman, diplomats

including the specially invited ambassadors of Saudi Arabia

and Turkey, from atop the building of Shaheen School, adjacent

to the park.

The festive event, a special, to mark the 70th

Independence celebrations, was participated by internationally

acclaimed Aerobatics teams from Turkish Air Force – Solo

Turkey, and Saudi Hawks of the Royal Saudi Air Force, besides

the aerobatics team of Pakistan Air Force and commandoes of

the three services. The air show along with the Saudi and Turk

Air Forces reinforced their strong brotherly ties with

Pakistan.

Excited children carrying the green and white national

flags, many dressed in the national colours, donned matching

hats and goggles and shouted Pakistan Zindabad as the fighters

thundered by. Age also seemed to be no barrier as young and

old all kept their eyes fixated on the twists and turns of

their favourite aircraft in the backdrop of the hazy sky.

The thrilling show began with a flypast by three Mirage

aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force, upgraded with modern

avionics and armament packs, that dropped flares and dispersed

in a bomb burst.

It was followed by the aerobatics show by the lone F-16

known as; Solo Turk, by the Turkish Air Force, an event that

tested the machine and the pilot to the limits.

Solo Turk got a loud applause for flying past the dias

at near the speed of sound – equivalent to 650 kms per hour on

ground. The pilot than almost hovered the aircraft at the

minimum possible speed by a aircraft of its type and waved at

the crowd before pulling it up 90 degrees, as it dispensed

flares.

The crowds around the F-9 Park started to build since

early morning and by the time the show started past the

midday, hundreds of thousands of people gathered, raising

slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and singing and dancing to the

tune of national songs. The roads leading to and from the F-9

Park were jam packed with people on motorbikes, cars, vans

carrying Pakistani flags and playing national songs.

The manoeuvres of Solo Turk included a 8-point role,

flying upside down, rolls and tight turns in which he pulled

almost 9 Gs, besides flying in a wave mode.

The six-member team of the Saudi Hawks were the next to

enthrall the record crowds by flying in different formations.

Flying the BAE Hawk aircraft the team did barrel rolls, bomb

burst, besides their signature manoeuver of forming the Saudi

government logo of a palm tree with two swords.

The most exciting manoeuvres were the ones in which two

aircraft flew in from opposite directions and zapped past each

other with less than 100 meters separation. Emitting Red smoke

they also made a heart, as another aircraft flew through it

making an arrow.

The PAF’s SAAB 2000 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and

Control System) Surveillance aircraft also flew past the dias.

The recently inducted Augusta Westward 139 helicopters

for combat Search and Rescue missions of the PAF made their

debut and their pilots showed their skills of handling this

highly versatile and manoeuvrable helicopter, by flying in

reverse, turning on pivot, hard turns.

The workhorse of the Pakistan Army an Mi-17 exhibited

dropping of a team of Special Services Groups who repelled

down the helicopter.

Another manoeuvre in which the SSG Commandoes hang from

ropes from a helicopter also received a thunderous applause

for their daring skills and is normally used for insertion and

extraction from behind the enemy lines.

The final aerobatics was by a JF-17 Thunder, a pride of

Sino-Pakistan joint production effort.

The event concluded with a free fall jump by Special

Services Group teams of the three services, who landed right

at their designated spot inside the F-9 Park.