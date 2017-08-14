Nation’s undeterred resolve against terror brings Pakistan closer to success: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said

the undeterred resolve of its people and security forces had brought

Pakistan closer to success which would beget stability and

prosperity, not only in the country but the whole region.

Addressing the participants of the Air Show organized by

Pakistan Air Force in connection with 70th Independence Day

celebrations of the country, the president said the whole Pakistani

nation was united as a strong force for country’s defense.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and Defense

Minister Khurram Dastgir also attended the show besides a huge

public gathering at Fatima Jinnah Park.

The president greeted the whole nation, the brave soldiers of

armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force on Independence

Day.

The president viewed that after facing defeat in its tactics

of foreign aggression, the enemy started sponsoring terrorist

activities in different parts of the country. In this war too,

Pakistani nation made the enemy bite the dust by sacrificing a lot

along with the country’s security forces.

He urged all sections of the society to forge unity to achieve

economic, defense, political and democratic stability so that no

force could impede the attainment of the national objectives.

The president said the secret behind nation’s defense and

economic prosperity lied in the national unity otherwise in case of

any disruption, all of the dreams would remain unfulfilled.

He said the Independence Day reminded us the historic struggle

and sacrifices and resolve to sacrifice anything for protecting

the homeland.

He highly lauded the skillful and highly professional display

or aerobatics by the pilots.

He said the most prominent feature of the Air Show was the air

display of JF-17 Thunder which was the masterpiece of Pak-China

friendship and manifestation of PAF’s efforts towards achieving

self-dependence in field of defense.

Lauding the PAF for serving remarkably for country’s defense,

the president hoped the Force would keep up the spirit.

President Mamnoon said for being a haven for Muslims of the

sub continent, Pakistan had always been pinching the enemies that

was why the wars were imposed on the country repeatedly.

However, the brave people and the security forces of the

country fought back the enemy proving that neither internal nor

external threats could deter their resolve, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman said the

long journey of the Pakistan Air Force, that began from very humble beginnings and was today able to manufacture it’s own aircraft, besides undertaking several new innovations.

He said the participation of Air Forces of Saudi Arabia and Turkey on

the joyous occasion of Pakistan’s 70th independence showed it’s close brotherly ties.

He said the Pakistani nation had a great potential in all spheres of

life anxieties can win more laurels for the country if they attain knowledge.

He said Pakistan has rendered numerous sacrifices in the fight against

terrorism and mentioned the almost 6500 martyrs of the armed forces and an equal number of those who lost a limb.

He lauded the sacrifices of the police and other civilian law enforcing

age vies and said these would not go waste.