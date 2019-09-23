Nation’s progress linked with judicious resources’ utilization, honest working of civil servants: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the nation achieved progress and excellence through hard work, judicious utilization of available resources, sincere leadership and honest and dedicated working of the civil servants.

The president said this while addressing the participants of 111th National Management Course and Sri Lankan Civil officers who were participating the training at Executive Development Institute (EDI), National School of Public Policy (NSPP), at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said.