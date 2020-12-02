Zulfi greets UAE on 49th national day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday greeted the people and leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 49th national day.

In a tweet, he expressed the hope that the existing ties between the two brotherly countries would further grow by leaps and bounds gradually.

“Congratulations to the people and leadership of UAE government on the 49th National Day.

May the brotherly bond between our two great nations grow stronger with each passing year,” the SAPM tweeted.