ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday exhorted world adventurists to experience Pakistan’s mountain tourism.

In a tweet, he congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and others over organizing International Snowboarding Championship 2021 in Malam Jabba, a popular skiing resort of Swat located at 2,804 meters height.

“Pakistan hosts another successful season of winter sports festivities. Congratulations to organizing team participants and winners in International Snowboarding Championship 2021 in Malam Jabba. Our mountains are calling all snow lovers.. see you here next season!,” Zulfikar Bukhari, who also heads National Tourism Coordination Board, tweeted.

The five-day championship, hosting over 80 participants local and international player, was concluded at Malam Jabba on last Sunday.

The tournament featured four games of parallel giant slalom and giant slalom for male and female participants and other sports activities to promote the snowboarding as professional sport in the country.