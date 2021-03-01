Zulfi Bukhari visits MTBC facility in Bagh AJK to promote foreign investment.

MUZAFFARABAD, Mar 01 (APP): In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to support overseas Pakistanis investing in Pakistan, job creation and skill development, PM’s special Assistant for overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari better known as Zulfi Bukhari Monday visited Medical transcript and billing company (MTBC)’s state of the art facility in Bagh AJK established by an overseas Kashmiri for the last many years.

The company is currently employing almost 4000 young educated boys and girls who work in shifts round the clock for some foreign medical professionals online while sitting in Pakistan and prepare medical transcripts and bills for them.

MTBC is the largest employer of healthcare information technology (IT) professionals in Pakistan as its founder and a Pakistani American Businessman Mehmood Ul Haq has for been able to create 4000 jobs in Pakistan and plans to surpass 10,000jobs in the areas of healthcare IT, tourism and aviation with an estimated investment of 100 million US dollars.

Mr. Bukhari visited the facility of MTBC in Bagh employing 2000 young professionals to encourage the efforts of foreign investment and creation of employment opportunities by such dedicated overseas Pakistanis in the country where he was also briefed by Mr. Haq about his future plans of investment and creation of employment opportunities in the area.

Bukhari inspected the different departments of the facility and working environment and facilities provided to employees by the company and appreciated the efforts of Mr. Haq for contributing in local economy and development of his native area.

He also apprised Mr. Haq for his contributions for job creations and investment in healthcare IT sector and also highlighted other numerous investment opportunities available for overseas Pakistanis in tourism and other sectors.

He was given warm welcome at his arrival by the management of the company.