Zong strengthens commitment to digital education through strategic partnership with knowledge platform

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology Innovation Company, has reinforced its strategic focus on digital intelligence innovation and sustainable development by expanding its collaboration with Knowledge Platform.

The partnership, now in its fourth year, was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Zong headquarters, said a news release.

Through this collaboration, Zong continues to scale its Digital Scholars Program, a flagship initiative designed to bridge educational divide through technology-enabled learning in the underserved communities of Pakistan.

The program focuses on digitizing the learning experience for Grades 9 and 10, it has transformed conventional learning models by introducing interactive digital classrooms, gamified educational content, AI-powered analytics, and structured online learning.

These innovations enable personalized instruction, real-time performance insights, and enhanced engagement, empowering both students and teachers to adopt modern, data-driven learning practices.

By the end of 2025, the Zong Digital Scholars Program had enrolled 35,000 in-school students, enabled 5,000 young women to participate in digital literacy and financial skills-building programs through gamified learning, and certified 7,500 students. Building on this momentum, the initiative aims to expand in 2026 to reach an additional 10,000 students.

Since inception, the program has surpassed its initial enrollment targets, reaching students across 300 schools in 42 cities spanning five provinces through two core learning streams: an online Math Tutoring Program and a comprehensive English and Science Self-Study Program covering Biology, Chemistry, Physics, General Science, and Mathematics; and Sitarey: Digital Learning Games and Competitions. Recognizing 150 teachers as catalysts of lasting impact, Zong has also trained educators in digital instruction and blended learning, ensuring seamless technology integration in classrooms and improving student participation, analytical thinking, and learning outcomes.

Commenting on the initiative, Andleeb Aslam, official spokesperson at Zong said, “At Zong, sustainability is about enabling long-term social and economic progress through technology. The Zong Digital Scholars Program embodies this commitment by strengthening education through digital tools and future-ready skills for students and educators. Through strategic partnerships, we strive to create scalable, lasting impact and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s development journey.”

This initiative underscores Zong’s role in shaping opportunities that expand access, strengthen learning ecosystems, and empower individuals with tools that support progress beyond the classroom.