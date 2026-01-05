Zong, NADRA partner to advance Pakistan’s digital transformation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Zong and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s digital transformation drive, a key priority under the government’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ agenda.

The collaboration aligns with the Prime Minister’s agenda for citizen-centric technological advancement and aims to enhance secure, inclusive digital services nationwide.

Under this partnership, Zong will introduce NADRA’s Multi-Biometric Verification solution, including facial recognition as an alternative to fingerprint-based verification. This initiative will enable dignified and accessible SIM issuance for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, individuals experiencing age-related fingerprint fading, skin conditions or other biometric limitations.

To further enhance customer facilitation, Zong has already deployed the first dedicated SIM kiosk at NADRA’s Rawalpindi Mega Center. This pilot serves as a scalable model for nationwide rollout, designed to establish a fraud-resistant, citizen-centric verification process while ensuring compliance with national security requirements and international best practices.

The initiative brings Pakistan in line with global digital leaders such as China, Malaysia and the UAE, where facial verification is widely adopted to combat identity fraud.

Additionally, the collaboration will include the implementation of enhanced APIs for real-time subscriber verification, timely updates to citizen records and improved registry accuracy to support law enforcement and security agencies in monitoring suspicious activities.

As part of this effort, the integration of the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) verification API will streamline SIM ownership transfer processes in the event of a subscriber’s death.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tauseef ur Rahman Khan, Director Sales & Distribution, Zong, said “Our collaboration with NADRA reflects a shared commitment to advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation through secure, citizen-centric technologies.

By working closely with national institutions, we aim to enable inclusive access to digital services for all segments of society. These initiatives are designed to enhance service accessibility, strengthen data integrity and contribute to a safer, more resilient digital infrastructure that supports national security and socio-economic development.”

Looking ahead, Zong and NADRA will also explore cooperation on Single Sign-On (SSO) and the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL) to develop an interoperable and trusted verification framework, supporting a secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem for Pakistani citizens.