Zong, Huawei jointly launch innovative GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Zong, Pakistan leading 4G mobile network operator and Huawei jointly launched GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO in the network. This deployment has resulted in an average increase of 150+% in downlink traffic and an average improvement of 330+% in user experience.

Zong Pakistan has consistently prioritized technology and innovation, particularly in 4G and cloud-based services, positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Pakistani telecommunications industry. They were the first to launch 4G in Pakistan and showcasing their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Over the past three years, there has been a notable increase in Zong 4G users and data traffic. The number of active 4G users has risen by 57%, while user traffic has increased by 58%. In light of the current trend, it is important to enhance 4G network capacity and efficiency to effectively address the increasing demand.

Huawei’s latest GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO supports dual bands (1.8G & 2.1G), with a maximum transmission power of 480W and with less power consumption. It can deliver 3-fold to 4-fold downlink capacity gains (vs LTE 4T4R) on 4G networks, thereby effectively alleviating network congestion. To handle complex traffic and interference, the solution utilizes enhanced intelligent beamforming to achieve dynamic beam movement with users and intelligent interference avoidance, ultimately enhancing the user experience. The solution also features “0 bit 0 watt” energy saving, with off-peak power consumption near zero watt to promote environmental protection and greener network.

ong and Huawei, as strategic partners, continue to enhance network performance and digital connectivity across Pakistan. This collaboration reflects the commitment of both organizations to provide innovative solutions and reshaping the telecommunication landscape. As advancements in multiple antenna technology continue, Zong and Huawei are positioned to play a significant role in setting new standards for high-capacity mobile networks.