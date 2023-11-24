Zong 4G ensures employee safety with fire safety awareness month

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Zong 4G, a leading telecommunication company, is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees.

In observance of Fire Safety Awareness Month this November, Zong 4G, has taken proactive measures to equip its workforce with essential knowledge and skills to respond effectively in the event of a fire emergency said a news release.

As part of the Fire Safety Awareness Month activities, Zong 4G conducted a successful fire drill on the 24th of November.

The drill was meticulously planned to simulate real-life scenarios and evaluate the effectiveness of emergency response procedures. The objective was to improve response times and ensure that employees were well-prepared to handle any potential fire-related situations.

Zong 4G recognizes the importance of regular training and drills to reinforce safety protocols and foster a culture of preparedness among its employees. The company remains committed to providing a secure working environment and prioritizing the safety of its workforce.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G, commented on the Fire Safety Awareness Month initiative, saying, “The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us. Fire Safety Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance and preparedness. Our successful fire drill is a testament to our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for all.”

He said the company encourage other organizations to prioritize employee safety and join in the effort to raise awareness about fire safety. By investing in training and preparedness measures, companies can significantly reduce the risks associated with fire emergencies and contribute to the overall well-being of their workforce.