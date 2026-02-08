Zonal SPs review security at churches, duty points across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police reviewed security arrangements at various churches and duty points across the federal capital to ensure foolproof security.

An official told APP on Sunday that the zonal SPs visited churches and security duty points in their respective areas and met with police officers and personnel deployed on duty.

During the visits, the officers conducted a detailed review of security arrangements and stressed that checking should be made more effective and purposeful to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

They directed police officers to remain alert at all times, carry out thorough checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.

The zonal SPs also instructed officers to deal with citizens in a courteous and professional manner to strengthen public trust in the police.

The official said that ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining peace and security remain the top priority of Islamabad Police, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose