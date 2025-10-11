Zero tolerance for threats to KP security: Ikhtiar Wali Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan Saturday condemned PTI’s policies and warned that there would be zero tolerance for any threat to KP’s security or the safety of its citizens.

While speaking exclusively to a local media channel, Ikhtiar Wali Khan declared the government’s unbreakable resolve to counter PTI’s weak policies.

He said that, like in other parts of the country, the security of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a top priority for the federal government.

He blamed PTI for damaging peace by not carrying out the National Action Plan during their time in power.

He accused PTI founder of picking the chief minister based on their own narrow political interests rather than the welfare of the people.

Wali also held PTI fully responsible for the current deteriorating condition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.