Zeb pledges to take up merged district (FATA) concerns

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan, on Wednesday assured the visiting delegation of the All Tribal Contractors Associations from the merged districts (formerly FATA) of his full support in removing hinderance in the way of development of tribal areas.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted several persistent challenges that are obstructing progress.

Reaffirming his commitment to the uplift of the region, Zeb pledged to take up their concerns with the relevant authorities to ensure the removal of all obstacles to ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives.