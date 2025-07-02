Zeb condemns Bajaur attack, expresses grief over loss of lives

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan, condemned the attack near Bajaur’s Khar Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, appealing general public to come forward to counter the emergency medical situation like donating blood where needed, said a press release on Wednesday.

He vowed to raise his voice strongly against terrorist acts on all relevant forums, urging relevant institutions to devise effective and decisive strategies for ensuring peace and security for the tribal region.

According to initial reports, a deadly bomb blast struck the vehicle near Sadiqabad Phatak on Nawagai Road in Bajaur’s Khar tehsil, claiming several lives, including the assistant commissioner, injuries were also reported.

Zeb also urged the higher authorities to take immediate notice of the said incident and bring those responsible to justice.