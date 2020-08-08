Zartaj Gul urges youth to plant maximum trees on “Plant for Pakistan Day”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday urged the youth of the country to come forward and plant maximum trees on “Plant for Pakistan Day” to be marked on Sunday (August 09) to achieve the overwhelming plantation target of 35 million plants under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

In her video message on Twitter, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to launch the largest ever one-day plantation of the country on Sunday.

Zartaj Gul said “I have belief that whenever our youth joins any movement it definitely becomes successful.

Therefore, I request the youth to fully participate in the one-day plantation to make it a success.”